Oklahoma City Dodgers releases statement after Minor League Baseball season canceled

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As communities across the country are still dealing with the effects of COVID-19, officials say Americans won’t be heading to baseball games any time soon.

On Tuesday, Minor League Baseball announced that the 2020 season was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said MiLB President and CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

A short time later, the Oklahoma City Dodgers released a statement, saying they fully support the decision.

“Although we are saddened, we fully support the decision made by Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball to cancel the 2020 Minor League Baseball season. During this time, we must do what is in the best interest of the public health and safety so we can welcome Dodger baseball back to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in the future. We want to thank our fans for their patience and understanding and encourage everyone to continue to stay safe and follow public health guidelines so we can come together and cheer on the Dodgers for the 2021 season,” the team posted.

