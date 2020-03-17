Oklahoma City event Festival of the Arts 2020 cancelled

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Festival of the Arts 2020 has been cancelled in Oklahoma City because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arts Council Oklahoma City announced the cancellation following a board meeting where Art Council board members unanimously agreed to the cancellation.

“It is with a heavy heart that we make this decision. Each year, Festival of the Arts brings in 5,000 volunteers, 144 artists worldwide, and an average attendance of 100,000 people per day. We felt that it was impossible to consider putting all those people at risk,” states Peter Dolese, Executive Director.

“Our decision was made through careful and thoughtful deliberations with our Board and Executive Committee,” says Kati Christ, Arts Council Oklahoma City Board President. “We know our entire City looks forward to this event, but given the uncertainty in the current environment, this is the decision that was best for the artists, vendors and other stakeholders. We share the collective disappointment but look forward to welcoming everyone back to Festival of the Arts, April 2021.”

Numerous public events across Oklahoma and throughout the nation have been cancelled to prevent the growing spread of coronavirus.

