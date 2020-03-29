Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt issues “shelter in place” order

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt issued a "shelter in place" order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 28 and goes through April 16.
"Shelter in place means, just as we have been saying since the governor’s orders on Tuesday, you should stay home," Holt said.
You can still go to work if your job is deemed essential. You still go to get groceries, gas, medicine, and other goods you need.
You can still go to restaurants for takeout or drive thru service, and you can still go outside to exercise.
"You have to be my partner as we shelter in place. If you’re waiting for an armed soldier to stand in your front yard, that’s not going to happen," he said.
"We don’t yet know how long this new normal will last. To some extent, that depends on the virus. To some extent, it depends on you," Holt said.
According to the city, if you don't follow the order, police may investigate and ask you comply or give you a citation.
"Remember, an empty city reflects people who love each other so much they are staying home to save one another," Holt said.