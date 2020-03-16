Oklahoma City mayor discusses what emergency declaration means for residents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After declaring an emergency in Oklahoma City on Sunday, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt spoke with KFOR about what that declaration means for residents.

First, Holt says that day-to-day life may change for some residents in Oklahoma City in the near future.

“So, you know, dictating distance on transit. We’re cancelling all our existing event permits. We’re cancelling events in city facilities that are over 50 people through April 12th,” said Mayor Holt.

He pointed out that once you declare a state of emergency, cities can really exert a say on anything.

When it comes to schools, he says they plan to leave those decisions up to each district.

“Whether it be government like schools, I would much rather prefer that decision lie still with the school districts. Same thing with restaurants and bars. I would much prefer that they make their own decisions,” said Holt.

As fear grows, the city says it is trying to make sure residents don’t panic but pay attention to what is happening around them.

“I don’t want you to be complacent. I mean, I want you to have a healthy dose of fear. I want you to take it seriously,” said Holt.

KFOR also asked Mayor Holt about a picture of him eating in a crowded restaurant on Saturday night. The tweet received some backlash, when the declaration was made one day later.

“Do you regret posting that or what are your thoughts on all of that?” News 4 asked.

Mayor Holt responded “I don’t have any, we’re moving on.”

As far as general guidelines for eating out now, the mayor says they’re encouraging people to get take out.

“I think with the case of local spread yesterday, I think the situation changed in OKC. So we’re encouraging people to pick up or have it delivered,” said Holt.

City employees are also stepping up the cleaning procedure inside City Hall.

“Sounds like we’re going to readjust our council meeting set up tomorrow morning so that we can put a little more distance between us,” said Holt.

In summary, city leaders say they will continue to diligently monitor this quickly evolving situation.

“Sunday was different than Saturday. Saturday was different than Friday. We’re still less than 125 hours from a time when we didn’t even think twice about 18,000 people entering an arena, and today we don’t think 50 people should gather,” said Holt.