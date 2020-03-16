Oklahoma City mayor encourages residents to “adjust to a new normal” for weeks ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After declaring an emergency in Oklahoma City on Sunday, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt spoke with KFOR about what that declaration means for residents.

First, Holt says that day-to-day life may change for some residents in Oklahoma City in the near future.

“So, you know, dictating distance on transit. We’re cancelling all our existing event permits. We’re cancelling events in city facilities that are over 50 people through April 12th,” said Mayor Holt.

He pointed out that once you declare a state of emergency, cities can really exert a say on anything.

As fear grows, the city says it is trying to make sure residents don’t panic but pay attention to what is happening around them.

“I don’t want you to be complacent. I mean, I want you to have a healthy dose of fear. I want you to take it seriously,” said Holt.

KFOR also asked Mayor Holt about a picture of him eating in a crowded restaurant on Saturday night. The tweet received some backlash, when the declaration was made one day later.

“Do you regret posting that or what are your thoughts on all of that?” News 4 asked.

Mayor Holt responded “I don’t have any, we’re moving on.”

As far as general guidelines for eating out now, the mayor says they’re encouraging people to get take out.

“I think with the case of local spread yesterday, I think the situation changed in OKC. So we’re encouraging people to pick up or have it delivered,” said Holt.

Also, he said there are steps each of us can take in our daily routines.

“There’s all these things that we can do in our personal lives that would make a big difference if all 650,000 residents, and all 1.4 million residents in the metro did those things," he said. “Continue to wash your hands, continue to keep your distance, order take out, pick it up, just try to limit your personal contact with other people, work from home if you can."

City employees are also stepping up the cleaning procedure inside City Hall.

“Sounds like we’re going to readjust our council meeting set up tomorrow morning so that we can put a little more distance between us,” said Holt.

Crews are also disinfecting each of the city offices.

The mayor is also thanking city workers, many of whom don't have the option to work from home.

“Our police officers, our firefighters, our water workers. I mean, we’ve got so many folks in the city structure that don’t have the ability to stay home and so we should all be very grateful for those people,” he said.

In summary, city leaders say they will continue to diligently monitor this quickly evolving situation.

“Sunday was different than Saturday. Saturday was different than Friday. We’re still less than 125 hours from a time when we didn’t even think twice about 18,000 people entering an arena, and today we don’t think 50 people should gather,” said Holt. "I know we’ll all get through this, but we do have to kind of adjust to a new normal for weeks ahead.”