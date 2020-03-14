Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon postponed until October due to coronavirus-related public health concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The Oklahoma City National Memorial has announced that the Memorial Marathon will be postponed until this fall.

Due to public health concerns related to COVID-19, the marathon is postponed until October 4, 2020. The Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum will be closed temporarily beginning Sunday, March 15.

Also, the 25th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony scheduled for Sunday, April 19, 2020, will be altered in some fashion due to concerns over coronavirus. Memorial officials are busy planning the ceremony that honors the victims of the domestic terrorist bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995.

“Please know we do not make this decision lightly – it is spring break and many were planning to come here from all over the country to learn our story. We are working with tour groups to reschedule, but at this time bringing the large amount of visitors into the Museum isn’t prudent,” said Kari Watkins, Executive Director. “We also know how much time, effort, and dedication goes into preparing to run the Marathon and we look forward to working with everyone to run in the fall.”

Bob Ross, Chairman of the Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation, said postponing the marathon was a necessary decision.

“We regret that dozens of vendors that make the Run to Remember possible will be heavily impacted, and some have already completed their work for the race. We know runners, volunteers, sponsors and neighborhoods that have already put a lot of time into this race will be disappointed, but we had to make a decision based on our visitors, runners and the current facts and advice given to us by officials,” Ross said.

Mayor David Holt lauded the marathon's organizers for making public health the top priority.

“These are extraordinary times and extraordinary measures are being taken around the country. I appreciate that the leadership at the Memorial took its time and considered these issues thoughtfully. The Museum and Marathon uniquely draw from a national audience, and so I respect that these decisions today are in the best interest of public health for our community,” Holt said.

Race registrations will automatically transfer to the rescheduled marathon date.

Runners’ entry fees and donations are non-refundable, per the refund policy signed at the time of registration.

However, the race change fee is waived through the month of April should athletes choose to run a different race.

"We hope everyone will understand and will join us to Run to Remember in October for a coming together of our community,” Watkins said. “We will provide updates on the Museum reopening as we know more.”

