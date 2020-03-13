Oklahoma City MercyMe concert rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns

Breaking News
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – MercyMe has rescheduled their Oklahoma City concert due to concerns about COVID-19.

The concert originally scheduled for March 21 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena has been postponed to October 3.

The band issued this statement:

“Due to growing concerns over large gatherings relating to the coronavirus, we are postponing our Oklahoma City concert scheduled for Saturday, March 21st. The show has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at Chesapeake Energy Center. All tickets for the postponed date will be honored and you will have the exact same seat, no new ticket will be needed. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled concert, refunds will be available at the point of purchase. We look forward to seeing you October 3rd, 2020 in Oklahoma City.”

