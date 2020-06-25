Oklahoma City metro COVID-19 numbers not spiking as much as other areas around state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 numbers are surging in Oklahoma, but Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said the metro area is not on the same path as the state.

After warning that for two weeks the number of cases were spiking, the mayor took to Facebook Wednesday night to say numbers have begun to plateau.

“We’re still at the top of a mountain that we need to come down from, but we’re no longer climbing it,” Holt said.

He also pointed out that numbers in other areas around Tulsa and Broken Bow are surging more than Oklahoma County.

“So you’re seeing these record setting numbers day after day coming out from the state of Oklahoma, but we are a different community and we’re not always on the same path as the state,” the mayor said. “And so right now, we’re in a slightly more stable position it would appear.”

LToya Knighten, the Oklahoma City County Health Department chief of government affairs, pointed at the “Serious Seven,” which are the activities that most conducive to spreading the virus: weddings, church, bars, funerals, house gatherings, gyms and other small events.

However, she couldn’t say why, for now, the Oklahoma County area isn’t spiking as bad as some other communities.

“It remains to be seen,” Knighten said. “We just have to look at the data and overtime. We may start to see that perhaps behaviors in groups in some of those clusters…perhaps we’re not doing that as much.”

While other cities and states are seeing mask requirements, the mayor said he doesn’t believe a “mask mandate” realistic.

“I don’t know that there is such a thing. It’s completely unenforceable and even the states and cities that have claimed to do it have been very clear they have no intention of enforcing it,” he said.

However, if people continued to wear them, he said he doesn’t believe we would have to talk about restrictions like closing businesses again.

“The stats prove that if two people engaging each other with each other are both wearing masks, the likelihood that they’ll transmit the virus falls 70-80 percent,” Holt said.

The metric for considering rolling back restrictions is the number of hospitalizations. Knighten said while those are ticking up, they’re still manageable.

