Oklahoma City Museum of Art going virtual, offering at-home educational activities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is going virtual during the coronavirus pandemic.

President and CEO of OKCMOA, Michael J. Anderson, PhD, says while a virtual experience of any art museum is no replacement for the in-person experience, this is a reality we are all facing.

“There is no replacement for standing in front of a great work of art, spending time in its presence, seeing what the artist saw,” said Anderson. “Unfortunately, it is an experience that has been put on hold for now, along with so many other things, both cultural and social, that make our lives richer.”

Here’s what OKCMOA is offering on social media:

Wednesdays

The curatorial team will provide deep dives into the community’s permanent collection and exhibitions in both posts and videos.

Thursdays

OKCMOA will share a #MuseumMomentOfZen once a week. Last week, the museum featured one minute with Mist and Moonlight by Adah Robinson, accompanied by soft, peaceful sounds of what they imagined the setting to be.

Fridays

The Museum Films blog will be temporarily be dedicated to facilitating a curated, at-home experience of the best in global art cinema.

Saturdays

Every Saturday, the museum will highlight a work or local artist that help enrich day-to-day lives.

Sundays

Using words, art, poetry, music, or any other form of expression, tell OKCMOA where you are finding hope in the world right now. Share it on social media using #OKCMOAathome.

