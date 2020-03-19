Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum announces changes to 25th anniversary program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum works to honor those who were lost 25 years ago, organizers say they are also having to make changes amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier this month, organizers announced that the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon has been postponed until Oct. 4.

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, organizers say they are taking extreme precautions to protect the public.

“What breaks our hearts the most is that as the week has gone by, we know we can’t assemble the large crowds that normally come to this Remembrance Ceremony,” a release by the museum read.

Officials with the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum say they will be producing an hour-long ceremony that includes the 168 seconds of silence, and the reading of the 168 names of those who were killed.