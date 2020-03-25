Oklahoma City: No curfew, no special ID needed during COVID-19 emergency

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City leaders say that although Oklahoma City residents are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, you will not need special identification or permits to leave your house.

Also, Oklahoma City officials say there is no curfew.

On Tuesday, Gov. Stitt updated an executive order, requiring vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible. Also, the order closed non-essential businesses in the metro and prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people.

However, the order does not require a form of permit or ID that proves you’re an essential worker, shopping for food or doing something allowed during the state of emergency.

“We’re not pulling people over asking for ID or permits that show where someone works, and there is no local, statewide or national curfew,” said Oklahoma City Police Capt. Larry Withrow. “We’ve gotten a lot of calls from people concerned they need special permission to shop for groceries or get to work. You don’t. Officers will investigate credible, specific allegations of anyone who is violating the state of emergency, but they will not be stopping people just to ask where they’re going.”

The State of Oklahoma has a website at criticalworker.ok.gov that has links to the federal and state information that defines essential businesses, plus an application to have a businesses added to the list if it isn’t already considered essential.