Oklahoma City nonprofit receives $200,000 to help homeless during coronavirus crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City received $200,000 to safely provide homeless community members the supplies they need to feed and protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Richison Family Foundation, established by Paycom founder Chad Richison, made the donation to the Homeless Alliance to help the nonprofit safely provide food and hygiene supplies to homeless residents while also allowing for social distancing, according to a Homeless Alliance news release.

The donation will be used to help Homeless Alliance shift operations and target outreach toward people in Oklahoma City who do not have shelter, continue operating the homeless resource campus and provide additional support to vulnerable clients who are in housing but at risk of becoming homeless again.

“The support Chad has provided is literally going to help save lives in our community,” said Dan Straughan, executive director of the Homeless Alliance. “Our immediate focus is on the health and safety of people who do not have a home to retreat to, but we also anticipate an uptick in the number of people in need of our services as the economic impact of this virus ripples through our community. Chad has set an incredible example of what it means to take care of your neighbors.”

Homeless people are among the most susceptible to contracting coronavirus, according to the news release.

Housing advocates have expressed concern about potential coronavirus outbreaks in large homeless encampments inhabited by thousands of people who are not able to self-quarantine, get medical help or gain access to cleaning facilities, according to a Washington Post article.

“I’m happy to support these nonprofits that are stepping up to ensure all Oklahomans have access to these basic needs,” Richison said.

Click here to learn more about the Homeless Alliance and how you can help.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content Las Vegas homeless told to sleep in rectangles painted on pavement in makeshift parking lot camp