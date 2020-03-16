Breaking News
Oklahoma City officers taking extra precautions in light of COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many businesses are allowing their employees to work from home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many city employees do not have that option.

First responders and police officers will still have to go to work amid the outbreak, but city leaders say there are things that are being done to protect them.

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department announced that they are changing the way police officers respond to some calls.

“To help keep our officers safe and informed, 911 call-takers are now asking callers additional questions regarding symptoms related to COVID-19. Also, low priority calls for service will be handled by phone if an officer’s presence is not required,” a post by the police department read.

