1  of  2
Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar Closings and Delays
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronavirus hotline number

Oklahoma City police: Call 911 if you see a business in violation of mayor’s emergency proclamation

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say if you see a business violating the mayor’s emergency proclamation, you should call 911.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor David Holt announced new restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, closing many establishments and limiting places that serve food to take-out and delivery only.

Oklahoma City police say they’ve received several inquiries about the enforcement of the proclamation.

“This proclamation makes it a misdemeanor crime for these businesses to stay open. If you see a business that is in violation, please call 911,” said the department on Facebook. “Our officers will respond and request their voluntary compliance. If the involved parties refuse to comply, they will be cited, but only as a last resort. Business owners as well as patrons may be cited for violating the Emergency Proclamation.”

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter