Oklahoma City Public Schools serves tens of thousands of meals while schools closed due to coronavirus pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools provided more than 82,000 meals to students over the past week while schools have been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) School Nutrition Services (SNS) created a Meal Pick-Up plan to serve our students during the statewide school closure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” an OKCPS news release states.

School Nutrition Services handed out over 82,000 meals from Monday, March 23 to Friday, March 27.

“The unprecedented participation we have seen in our OKCPS Meal Pick-Up program this week only underscores the importance of working together to meet the needs of our families. Our dedicated School Nutrition Services (SNS) staff and administrators are committed to ensuring our students have healthy, nutritious meals today and for many weeks to come,” said Dr. Sean McDaniel, OKCPS Superintendent of Schools. “We will continue to adjust our feeding plan to meet the needs of our community, so I encourage our families to check our district

website often for updates.”

The amount of meals handed out each day breaks down as follows:

Monday, March 23rd – 9,005

Tuesday, March 24th – 14,040

Wednesday, March 25th – 17,083

Thursday, March 26th – 20,195

Friday, March 27th – 22,050

The meals served over the past week far exceeds the amount of meals served during other times in which students were not in school.

OKCPS’s Summer Feeding Program served 14,000 meals during the 8-week 2019 summer break. The school system served 21,400 meals during the two week teacher walkout in the spring of 2019, according to the news release states.

OKCPS is making the following changes to meal pick-up locations:

New additions:

Douglass High School – 900 N Martin Luther King Blvd, 73117 (9:30am – 12:30pm)

Raindance Apartments, 2201 NW 122nd St, 73120 (9:00am -10:30am)

Minnis Lakeview Park, 12520 NE 35th St, 73084 (11:00 – 12:30pm)

Existing site with a new time:

Green Pastures Building (formerly Green Pastures Elementary School), 4300 N Post Rd, Spencer, OK 73084 (9:00am – 10:30am)

Existing site set to close:

Harrison Park, 599 NE 82nd St, 73114

Click here for the full list of OKCPS meal pick-up locations.

