Oklahoma City schools offer free meals for families during school closure

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Although class is not in session, district officials in Oklahoma City say they are still offering meals for students in need.

Oklahoma City Public Schools just started their pick up meals, including here at Rockwood Elementary School.

Officials say there are several schools, as well as parks, where families can pick up a meal Monday-Friday free of charge.

Kitchen assistants are busy preparing hundreds of sandwiches, fruit and milk for the next two weeks.

Meals that will be picked up by Oklahoma City families.

"I'm pretty proud of our program. I like to think that we're kind of the biggest restaurant in Oklahoma,” Shonia Hall, Director of Nutritional Services at OKCPS, said.

"Thousands of our kids rely on us every day for food. If we don't feed them, many of them just don't eat,” Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel said.

Families with children in Oklahoma City Public Schools can visit one the district's 33 elementary schools and nine parks to pick up breakfast, lunch and even a book for kids.

"This is Emeralddalicious,” Rockwood Elementary School Principal Paula Pluess said.

All of this as Rockwood Elementary works to improve their state test scores.

Right now, it's hard to tell how the coronavirus pandemic will affect that, but she knows a meal and a book will go a long way in helping students succeed.

"We know if they're fed well then when they get to class, they're going to be in the right frame,” Pluess said.

The district is also taking steps to make sure students stay engaged by providing several online resources for families to use while schools remain closed.

“Let's together, let's focus on taking care of the kids,” Dr. McDaniel said.

For more information on pick-up locations and times, visit the district's website.

Here is a link where you can find online resources,