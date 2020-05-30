OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mayor David Holt signed a new emergency proclamation that will take effect June 1. Phase 3 of reopening is set to begin on Monday. It largely aligns with the state’s reopening plan.

Statewide, workplaces can go back to full staff, and summer camps can open. Nursing home visits are still prohibited, and hospital visits are limited.

City of Oklahoma City officials say employers should allow employees to wear personal protective equipment.

Businesses like restaurants, gyms, social venues and salons are still encouraged to follow CDC guidelines.

Health officials recommend continuing to practice social distancing and wearing masks.

The State Health Department says they’re continuing to work on testing and contact tracing.

“The more everyone cooperates, the more we don’t have to shut down the economy, and we don’t have these large ramifications,” said Aaron Wendelboe, interim state epidemiologist.

He says he understands there may be privacy concerns about contact tracing, but all information gathered is confidential.

“I think Oklahomans also value the economy being open and being able to try to get back to normal or a new normal as soon as possible,” he said. “I just ask that Oklahomans recognize that we are just focusing on trying to stop transmission.”

Oklahoma City will reevaluate the provisions no later than June 15. Depending on where they city stands, the state of emergency could be lifted after those two weeks.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department will start doing testing at two new locations on June 1. Testing times will be from 7-9 a.m.

The locations include the Northeast Regional Health and Wellness Campus at 2600 N.E. 63rd St., along with the Southern Oaks Wellness Campus at 6728 S. Hudson Ave.