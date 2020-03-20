Oklahoma City Thunder announces financial assistance to Chesapeake Arena employees

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Friday afternoon they will offer financial assistance to the employees who usually work their games at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Those employees are out of work with the NBA season currently suspended due the the coronavirus pandemic.

The Thunder was scheduled to play seven more home games, and likely at least two playoff games this season.

The Thunder issued this statement about the financial assistance:

“Our game-night staff are vital to the game experience and are part of our Thunder family, whether they are employed by the Thunder or by ASM Global, the company contracted by the City of Oklahoma City to operate the arena. To help them during this time of uncertainty, the Thunder will offer them financial assistance.

The plan includes providing financial assistance to the part-time staff who work directly for the Thunder each game night and will potentially miss the remainder of the regular season, seven home games.

The Thunder also will provide financial assistance to the additional part-time arena employees who work for and are paid by ASM Global and who also will potentially miss those seven games. Distribution of those funds is to be coordinated by ASM Global,” the Thunder released in a statement.