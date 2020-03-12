Oklahoma City Thunder fans react after game postponed due to Utah Jazz player’s positive COVID-19 test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City Thunder fans were in shock Wednesday night after they were asked to leave the Peake when a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus.

"You're safe, but we need you to leave," is reportedly what fans heard over an intercom.

On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz were supposed to go head-to-head at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

However, the game was postponed shortly before tip-off. Shortly after the postponement, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert received a presumptive positive result for coronavirus.

That's when fans were asked to leave the arena.

"I'd rather be safe than sorry, but I am very upset because we were so excited," said one fan.

"It's another virus that's out there that they have to learn how to contain," said another.

Fans were understanding, adding that life must go on.

"It is what it is, can't do nothing else about it. So, we live and go on," said another fan.