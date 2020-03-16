Oklahoma City to suspend water cutoffs amid coronavirus outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As a deadly virus continues to spread across the world, city leaders in Oklahoma are taking steps to slow the spread.

In recent weeks, leaders with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that Americans need to heed the warnings about the novel coronavirus. The CDC encourages people to practice ‘social distancing.’

The CDC describes social distancing as staying away from mass gatherings and keeping a distance of about six feet away from other people. Also, you should not shake hands or touch another person.

As a result, many businesses have decided to close their doors and send employees home. For those who are able to work from home, it may not be that much of a change.

However, many small businesses are being impacted and employees are feeling the pinch.

Small businesses, like restaurants, that have been forced to close are often left struggling to make ends meet. In those cases, some employees are not getting paid while they’re away from their jobs.

On Sunday, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt issued an emergency declaration for the city after learning that the virus had spread locally.

During the news conference, Holt said that city leaders were suspending water cutoff notices amid the outbreak, no matter if customers could pay.

In 2019, over 14,500 housesholds in Oklahoma City experienced a shutoff due to underpayment of bills.

Last week, Congresswoman Kendra Horn pushed Congress to include funds in an upcoming stimulus package to provide relief to citizens who struggle with water shutoffs and bills

“This decision means that thousands more families in Oklahoma City will have access to running water and can wash their hands,” said Congresswoman Kendra Horn. “Turning water back on for Oklahoma City residents will save lives and help to protect the whole community during this public health emergency. Thank you to Mayor Holt and the City of Oklahoma City for taking this important step to get water to those in need. I appreciate everyone who joined us in our fight to secure water access. The Oklahoma Standard is about showing up for each other, and that is what we will continue to do. My sincere gratitude to OG&E as well for their decision to suspend all power disconnects for struggling Oklahomans. I will continue to fight to secure federal funding to end water shutoffs for residents across Oklahoma and to provide the health and economic resources our families need during this time of crisis. We are all in this together."

During the weekend, OG&E also announced that they would suspend all disconnects for the next 30 days due to non-payment.