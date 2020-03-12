Oklahoma City University to temporarily go to online classes only amid coronavirus concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City University officials announced that all classes will be online for at least two weeks once students return from Spring Break.

University officials made the following announcement on the university’s coronavirus information page:

“In our efforts to provide a campus environment that is healthy and safe for students, faculty, staff, and guests during the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, Oklahoma City University is replacing in-person classes with online instruction for at least two weeks following Spring Break (from March 23 to April 5). A decision about whether to continue online instruction for a longer period of time will be announced prior to April 5. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at OCU or in the Oklahoma City metro area, but due to increased risk of the virus’ spread following Spring Break travel, the university is implementing this precaution.”

Officials go on to say that students will receive further information from their instructors by March 18 about class resources, such as Zoom or D2L.

“We understand that some classes do not transfer seamlessly to an online instructional basis and you will receive further information from your instructor about those classes. When you leave for Spring Break, please take everything with you that you would need to remain off campus and participate in online instruction during this time. You will need to be prepared to access the internet remotely with a computer or smartphone,” the university’s coronavirus information page states.

Students who leave campus for Spring Break, as well as students who live in the Oklahoma City metro area, are advised to remain off campus while classes are taught online.

“Students who feel they are unable to leave campus housing can request an exception to stay on campus. More information will be provided about how to request an exception,” officials said.

There is one confirmed case of coronavirus in Oklahoma and a case that tested presumptive positive, both in Tulsa County.

There are 11 pending coronavirus tests in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health website.

Rported illnesses from confirmed COVID-19 infections range from “people being mildly sick to people being severely ill and dying,” according to the website.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

While it is not fully known how COVID-19 is spread, it is believed to be spread person-to-person mainly via “respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza and other viruses that cause respiratory illness spread,” according to the website.

“The persons at greatest risk are close contacts of an infected case such as those who are in the same room for a long period of time, such as healthcare personnel or household members,” the website states.

Community members are advised to do the following to protect themselves from coronavirus:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.