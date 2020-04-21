Oklahoma City VA Medical Center needs homemade cloth masks, seeks donations

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City VA Medical Center is in need of more homemade cloth masks, and is calling upon community members to donate.

Audrey Umhoefer, Chief of the Office of Veterans Experience & Patient Advocacy, said the VA has enough personal protective equipment for clinical staff, but needs more homemade cloth masks for non-clinical staff and veterans.

“We have had some donated to us, but we quickly ran out,” Umhoefer said.

The VA issued donated cloth masks to all non-clinical administration staff “who do not have direct patient contact but still want to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

“We also gave them out to veterans at our screening entrances,” Umhoefer said.

The Oklahoma City VA Medical Center is “definitely” accepting homemade cloth mask donations, according to Umhoefer.

You can donate masks by dropping them off at the OKC VA Medical Center North Entrance, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You can also call OKC VA Voluntary Services at (405) 456-5162 to ask questions regarding the masks.

