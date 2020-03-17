Oklahoma City Zoo going virtual during temporary closure

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While a trip to the Oklahoma City Zoo is out of the question for spring break, zoo officials are getting creative so you can still enjoy the animals at home.

Last week, the OKC Zoo announced it would be temporarily close from March 14 until March 22. It is tentatively planned that the zoo will reopen Monday, March 23.

“The decision to temporarily close was not made lightly. We know families, students and educators from across the region have made the OKC Zoo part of their spring break tradition for years, including a record-setting 93,000 people visiting in 2019,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo executive director and CEO. “While digital content is no replacement for the in-person, immersive Zoo experience, sharing our behind-the-scenes experiences and allowing fans to engage with the Zoo from home is a way to lessen the impact of the temporary closure.”

During the closure, the zoo will go “virtual.” This means there will be interactive animal wellness exams, St. Patrick’s Day animal enrichment, engaging at-home conservation projects for families and a new digital series in development.

The wellness exams will be shared through Facebook Live and, when possible, will allow viewers to submit questions for the zoo’s veterinarians in real time.

Currently scheduled for this week are:

Male elk, Fred, is scheduled for a wellness exam and hoof trim on Tuesday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital.

Male bobcat, Cody, will undergo his wellness exam on Wednesday, March 18, from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital.

On St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17, the zoo will share a special themed animal enrichment throughout the day. These activities feature items designed to encourage natural behaviors and provide new stimuli for the animals to enjoy.

The zoo has listed other ideas for families to partake in here.