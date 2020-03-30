Oklahoma company collaborating with local health care facilities to provide COVID-19 diagnostic testing

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma company is helping to increase the state’s testing capacity by collaborating with local health care facilities.

IMMY, a diagnostic test manufacturer specializing in infectious diseases, has been collaborating with Norman Regional Health System, The University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health to increase testing capacity.

According to officials with IMMY, the company has designated lab space, instrumentation, and personnel to create IMMYLabs to assist the state’s current and upcoming testing needs.

“IMMY’s role is primarily manufacturing and delivering diagnostic tests to other facilities throughout the world,” said Dr. Sean Bauman, president and CEO of IMMY. “However, in this unprecedented time, we knew that we had the ability to do the right thing and help with testing Oklahomans for COVID-19. This is our opportunity to collaborate and do our part in assisting all the amazing healthcare workers that are on the front lines. We would not be able to accomplish this without the amazing support of Norman Regional, OU, OSU, and the State Department of Health.”



IMMYLabs’ initial capacity is approximately 300 tests per day. Additional instruments are in transit to significantly increase the daily capacity. These tests can only be ordered by a health care provider and cannot be requested by the general public.