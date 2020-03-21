Breaking News
Closings and Delays
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronavirus hotline number

OSDH: 53 confirmed coronavirus cases in now in Oklahoma

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma has risen to 53.

“As of this advisory, there are 53 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Results are beginning to come in from the public-private partnership with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma (DLO), who took on an additional 300 tests for the state,” an Oklahoma State Department of Health news release states.

University of Oklahoma officials announced Friday night that a member of the university’s community in Norman had tested positive for COVID-19.

Also on Friday, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Oklahoma’s request for small business disaster loans across 77 counties.

There has been one COVID-19 death in Oklahoma – a Tulsa County man.

There are currently 144 pending coronavirus tests, and 10 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, according to OSDH.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of Oklahoma COVID-19 statistics, provided by OSDH:

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter