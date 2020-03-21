OSDH: 53 confirmed coronavirus cases in now in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma has risen to 53.

“As of this advisory, there are 53 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Results are beginning to come in from the public-private partnership with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma (DLO), who took on an additional 300 tests for the state,” an Oklahoma State Department of Health news release states.

University of Oklahoma officials announced Friday night that a member of the university’s community in Norman had tested positive for COVID-19.

Also on Friday, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Oklahoma’s request for small business disaster loans across 77 counties.

There has been one COVID-19 death in Oklahoma – a Tulsa County man.

There are currently 144 pending coronavirus tests, and 10 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, according to OSDH.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of Oklahoma COVID-19 statistics, provided by OSDH:

