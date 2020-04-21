Oklahoma coronavirus deaths jump by 21 to 164

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As some Oklahomans push state leaders to reopen the state, health experts say the number of coronavirus deaths dramatically increased.

On Tuesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 2,807 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

April 21

The cases are in the following counties:

Adair – 47 (3 deaths)

Alfalfa -1

Atoka -1

Beaver: 1

Beckham -2

Bryan -6 (1 death)

Caddo -52 (3 death)

Canadian – 76 (3 deaths)

Carter- 1

Cherokee -24 (1 death)

Choctaw -3

Cimarron – 1

Cleveland – 345 (23 deaths)

Comanche – 72 (1 death)

Cotton -5

Craig- 8

Creek – 69 (4 deaths)

Custer – 10

Delaware- 87 (9 deaths)

Dewey -2

Garfield -11 (1 death)

Garvin – 12

Grady- 23 (1 death)

Grant- 2

Greer -57 (6 deaths)

Harper – 1

Haskell – 3

Jackson -8

Jefferson – 2

Johnston -3

Kay – 46 (6 deaths)

Kingfisher -6

Kiowa -3

Latimer -4 (1 death)

Le Flore -7

Lincoln – 10

Logan- 10

Love -2

Major -2 (1 death)

Marshall – 2

Mayes- 19 (3 deaths)

McClain -23

McCurtain – 8

Murray– 1

Muskogee -26 (3 deaths)

Noble -6

Nowata- 13

Okfuskee: 1

Oklahoma – 590 (24 deaths)

Okmulgee- 15

Osage – 65 (8 deaths)

Ottawa- 27

Pawnee – 28 (2 deaths)

Payne -39

Pittsburg- 20 (1 death)

Pontotoc – 10 (1 death)

Pottawatomie – 36 (4 deaths)

Rogers -40 (2 deaths)

Seminole -9 (1 death)

Sequoyah – 10 (2 deaths)

Stephens – 19 (1 death)

Texas -32 (1 deaths)

Tillman -1

Tulsa – 432 (25 deaths)

Wagoner – 112 (12 deaths)

Washington – 192 (10 deaths)

Woods-3

Woodward -1.

Officials also announced 21 additional deaths from the virus:

A man and woman in the 50 to 64-year-old range, and two men in the 65 and older age group in Delaware County

Two women and two men in the 65 and older age group in Washington County

A woman in the 50 to 64-year-old age group, and two men and a woman in the 65 and older age group in Wagoner County

A woman and man in the 50 to 64-year-old age group, and a man in the 65 and older age group in Tulsa County

A woman in the 50 to 64-year-old age group, and a woman in the 65 and older group in Kay County

A woman in the 50 to 64-year-old age group in Oklahoma County

A woman in the 65 and older age group in Greer County

A man in the 50 to 64-year-old age group in Bryan County

A man in the 65 and older age group in Comanche County.

Authorities say five of those patients died in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 14 and April 19.

Deaths from April 21 data

So far, officials say 164 Oklahoma patients have died and 588 people have been hospitalized. Currently, 346 patients are hospitalized.

According to health department data, officials believe 1,702 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Tables at an Oklahoma City Starbucks are blocked off to prevent diners from eating in. Officials say it is all in an attempt to force social distancing.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.