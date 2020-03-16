Oklahoma County commissioners to hold special meeting for possible emergency declaration amid COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - On Monday afternoon, the Oklahoma County commissioners will meet for a special meeting to discuss a possible declaration of emergency amid COVID-19.

Over the weekend, Oklahoma County Commissioner Kevin Calvey released a statement urging his fellow commissioners to join him in signing a declaration of emergency in Oklahoma County on Monday afternoon.

He said in an effort to keep the virus from spreading and protect the citizens and employees of Oklahoma County, he will suggest to his fellow Commissioners, County Clerk, Treasurer, and Assessor that they should implement actions to allow employees to work remotely.

“It is my hope that this declaration will assist in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and reduce close personal contact at Oklahoma County facilities. To those that have business with County Agencies, I urge you to use the many online options available at OklahomaCounty.org,” Calvey said.

The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners and the Oklahoma County Budget Board will meet Monday at 2 p.m.

On Monday morning, Judge Ray C. Elliott announced the cancellation of all Oklahoma County jury trials for the weeks of March 23 and April 6.