OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Office of Emergency Management is providing guidance on how to safely visit county facilities as Phase 2 of the state’s reopening begins.

“Our desire is to provide safe and efficient access to Oklahoma County facilities, by protecting our employees and customers,” an Office of Emergency Management states.

Emergency management personnel provided the following guidance in consideration of the anticipated visitor increase at county facilities, including the Oklahoma County Courthouse and Oklahoma County Annex/Offices:

1. Mask use required in some areas, strongly encouraged in all common areas, observe social distancing guidance

2. Be prepared for potential delays

3. If a scheduled visit at a specific time, arrive early

4. If going to the courthouse, enter on the east side of the courthouse

5. If going to county offices, enter on the north side of the building – 320 Robert S. Kerr

6. If ill or if you have flu-like symptoms, do not come to the county buildings

7. Bring only the persons required for the visit

8. Observe signs posted throughout the buildings

9. If visiting a specific office, check their website information for special information or instructions

10. Be patient, courteous, and flexible

Phase 2 of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s three-phased ‘Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) plan’ started Friday, May 15, and mandates the following:

• Organized sports activities can reopen and operate under proper social distancing and sanitation protocols

• Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should still be prohibited

• Bars can operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate, and under social distancing and sanitation protocols.

• Funerals and weddings can resume under social distancing protocols

• Children’s nursery areas in places of worship can reopen

