Oklahoma County jury trials cancelled over coronavirus concerns

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As COVID-19 is causing leaders to declare emergencies across the country, Oklahoma County officials say they are taking extreme measures to protect the public from the virus.

On Monday, officials with the Seventh Judicial District at the Oklahoma County Courthouse announced that all jury trials set for the next couple of weeks have been canceled.

“Due to states of emergency declared by National, State, and City governments, Oklahoma County Presiding Judge Ray C. Elliott has announced the cancellation of Oklahoma County jury trials set for the weeks of March 23 and April 6, 2020,” the release read.

Officials say if you received a jury summons from the Oklahoma County Court Clerk to appear for jury duty on those days, you are excused from service. In other words, you do not need to appear or to call the jury clerk.

However, you may be called for jury service at a later date.

“Presiding Judge Elliott will continue to monitor the situation and is committed to ensuring the safety of our citizens while balancing the needs of those requiring Court services,” the release stated.