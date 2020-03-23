Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office closing lobby to the public

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center is taking precautions against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Beginning on Monday, officials announced that the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center lobby is temporarily closed.

Officials say the following list of people will still be allowed inside:

Inmate attorney’s for non-contact inmate visits

Law enforcement personnel

Bondsmen

Bond surrenders.

Video visitation kiosks located inside the jail are closed.

Anyone needing to place money on an inmate’s books can access a kiosk from the main east entrance. You can also add money to an inmate’s account by calling (866) 516-0115.

Non-emergency calls or requests for inmate information can be made at (405) 713-1930.