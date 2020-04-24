Oklahoma County treasurer establishes rules for paying property tax in person ahead of upcoming deadline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Treasurer said that people can pay their property tax in person as the April 30th deadline approaches, but they must abide by certain requirements in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Treasurer Butch Freeman thanked community members who have paid their property taxes by mail and online, but he said some community members insist on paying in person.

Freeman said his office is happy to accommodate those community members, but there are a few requirements for paying in person.

Freeman said community members who want to pay in person must do the following to keep the public and his staff members safe during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Wear some type of personal protection face mask.

Practice social distancing. “There may be long lines, and we will insist on keeping at least 6 feet of space between you and others waiting to pay their property taxes,” Freeman said.

Exercise patience. “We’ll be doing our best to help you and get you through this process as quickly as possible, and patience will be required,” Freeman said.

The treasurer’s office is located on the third floor of the Oklahoma County Annex Building, 320 Robert S. Kerr, in downtown Oklahoma City.

Office hours to pay with cash are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content How to pay Oklahoma County property taxes during COVID-19 pandemic