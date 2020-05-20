Oklahoma COVID-19 survivor recalls her brush with death inside ICU

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro woman is describing her month battling COVID-19 inside University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

The 58-year-old Oklahoma City woman says she remembers bits and pieces. At one point, her condition become critical and her family at home were preparing for the worst.

“I became still, very cold, and I had the same vision over and over,” COVID-19 survivor Chris said.

Chris says she was certain that was it when every single one of her breaths became precious.

“I thought I left five times, but I was told later, I guess, I died two times,” Chris said.

COVID-19 attacked her breathing bit by bit.

“The whole experience was worse than any other horror movie,” Chris said.

The 58-year-old was first sick for days at home, and then she spent the next month at OU Medical Center.

“I was gasping and choking on air and into a trash can for hours,” Chris said.

Doctors say they were unsure if she would make it through the first week.

“They called my husband, and said I was critical, so my family drove outside the building and prayed,” Chris said.

“Most of the deaths we see come from this type of affect with the lungs,” OU Medical ICU Dr. Brent Brown said.

Chris defied the odds and woke up. Everyday since, she has been showing signs of improvement.

“Right now her lungs only hold 60 percent of the available air that they should,” Dr. Brown said.

Chris tells KFOR she still doesn’t feel 100 percent, but is now breathing a sigh of relief, calling herself a lucky one.

“I believe it’s the Grace of God, truly,” Chris said.

Chris’ doctor says she has up to a year before she fully recovers.

