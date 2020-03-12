Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs implements “operational changes” amid flu, COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs has implemented operational changes amid flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ODVA, in a “continued effort to combat the flu and an aggressive plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the ODVA has implemented operational changes” at all of its Veterans Centers.

On future visits, veterans and others should be aware of the following protocols that are now in place for your safety and for the safety of residents:

Entrances to the Veterans Centers will be limited to one or two doors.

Disinfecting stations near entrances will include directions for disinfecting that should be followed by all visitors and residents upon entry to the building.

Visitors will be required to check-in with administration (or nursing if administration is unavailable) upon arrival.

Visitors may be asked to reconsider their visit if: You have had any cough, fever, or shortness of breath in the last 14 days You have traveled to an affected country or state within the last 30 days

Personal protective equipment will be available.

Signage with hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, and cough etiquette will be posted through the facility.