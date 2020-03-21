Oklahoma Dept. of Education gets fed approval to suspend assessments, school report cards

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The U.S. Department of Education gave the Oklahoma State Department of Education approval to suspend assessments and Oklahoma School Report Cards for the 2019-20 school year.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister requested the waivers to help schools work through uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Board of Education closed public schools on March 16 until April 6 to help reduce community spread of COVID-19. Hofmeister requested the shutdown.

“Our schools have the unprecedented challenge this school year of educating students while absolutely guarding their health and well being, as well as that of our educators and communities,” Hofmeister said. “These waivers provide some measure of stability and flexibility for our schools to move forward during this period of uncertainty.”

The waiver grants Oklahoma schools the right to not administer academic assessments in English language arts, mathematics and science for grades 3-8 or to high school juniors.

The OSDE will also not issue Oklahoma School Report Cards.

“The Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday, March 25, to determine whether to extend the school closure, among other pressing Board actions,” the news release states.

