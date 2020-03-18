Oklahoma Electric Cooperative: Late fees, disconnects for non-payment temporarily suspended for those affected by COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma electric utility company is temporarily suspending late fees and disconnects for non-payment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, Oklahoma Electric Cooperative announced it is pledging to:

Ensure that electric service continues to be reliable.

Maintain excellent service to members while keeping everyone safe by closing lobbies. You can still make payments via the SmartHub mobile app, online here or at one of the dozens of PaySite kiosks located throughout our service area, as well as the payment drop-off in our drive-thru lane at 242 24th Avenue NW in Norman.

Make custom payment arrangements by phone or on SmartHub.

Temporarily suspend late fees and disconnects for non-payment for anyone directly affected by the virus.