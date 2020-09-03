Oklahoma family grieving the loss of 47-year-old father of 5 to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has died after a battle with COVID-19.

KFOR first brought you the story of his family three weeks ago.

Forty-seven-year-old Lance DeVore had been home from the hospital for two weeks when he passed. His family says they fully believed he was going to make it when his wife made a call she will never forget.

“He was gasping for air. He just said, ‘I can’t breathe,’ and I said, ‘I’m on my way,’” said Laura DeVore, Lance’s wife.

The mere minutes it took her to get home was too long.

“I said, ‘Please, God, don’t take him. Don’t take him,’” she said.

The whole family is all too familiar with COVID-19.

“COVID has just been especially cruel to us,” said Beth Stinger, Lance’s sister-in-law.

Beth Stiger was on life support and nearly died back in March. Five months later, three more family members tested positive.

“Why did God spare me? Why did God take Lance? He leaves behind the most precious wife and the most precious five Children. Their lives will never be the same,” said Stiger.

Lance’s youngest daughter, Lacy, was at school when her dad took his last breaths.

“Momma said his heart stopped. And I said, ‘But he came back, right?’ And she said he didn’t make it,” said Lacy DeVore, who is 15-years-old.

“The hardest thing you’ll ever have to do is telling your kids their daddy’s gone,” said Laura, her mom.

Lori Hendrix, Lance’s oldest daughter, says above all else, her dad knew how to love.

“He extended his love to everybody,” she said.

It’s that same love for others that his son, Landon, hopes others think about when deciding whether or not to put on a mask or social distance from their peers.

“You’re insulting my dad’s death. You’re acting like it isn’t real. I want you to think about not sleeping at 4 a.m., looking at pictures of your dad just to feel a little bit of comfort,” he said.

The warning is now a very stark reality for the family, who says they’re now doing everything in their power to protect the family they still have left.

“We are a family of faith, but we still take every precaution,” said Hendrix.

“This is real. It’s real. This is not political. This is not a game. It’s real and it’s taking people’s lives,” said Laura DeVore.

The family was able to have a funeral, but they say it was small and socially distanced.

They say Lance had pre-diabetes and had high blood pressure, which could have also contributed to his death.

Lance was the primary provider for the family. If you would like to donate to the family, you can do so by clicking here.

RECENT HEADLINES: