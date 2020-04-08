Oklahoma family remembers mom that passed away over the weekend due to COVID-19

Raven Jones told News 4 her mom, Joshlyn Gilford, passed away Sunday evening, but not before she got to FaceTime with her one last time.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says 79 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19.

Among those is 65-year-old Joshlyn Gilford. Her daughter Raven Jones told News 4 her mom passed away Sunday evening, but not before she got to FaceTime with her one last time.

“She told me that she loved me and that she was saying goodbye," Raven said. "I said, 'Are you giving up? She said no I’m not giving up, it’s just time.'”

That call was around 5 a.m., and Raven says her mom passed away at 7:58 p.m. Raven says her mom went to the hospital a week earlier where she tested positive for COVID-19.

“The most horrible part was not being able to see her," Raven told News 4. "Not being able to see her, not being able to talk to her like I needed to."

Joshlyn liven in an assisted living facility in Tulsa. She suffered from COPD and was a double-amputee due to diabetes, but her daughter says not even that slowed her down.

“She goes to the fair every year. She’s just a go-getter," Raven said. "I have to tell her to slow down and quit doing things."

Raven says it was just a couple of years ago that she took her mom to her first Thunder game, but thanks to the virus, it was her last.

“We just had the best time watching the game," Raven said. "It was just exciting because it was something my mom thought she couldn’t do."

Raven says she doesn't want to remember what the virus did to her mom, she wants to remember the woman her mom was. So her message to everyone is hope, not sadness.

“Even in my mom’s case, she wasn’t able to make it, but some people are making it," Raven said. "People need to understand they need to fight and still be there.”

Raven's family set up a GoFundMe for her mom's cremation. You can donate by clicking here.

