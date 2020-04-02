Oklahoma Governor enacting new COVID-19 guidelines, no statewide ‘Stay-At-Home’ order in place

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered all nonessential businesses in Oklahoma to either close or remain closed until April 30 to stop the spread of COVID-19.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced new measures Wednesday to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I have agonized over all these decisions, but this is the right time to take these steps,” Stitt said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Executive orders already made are now extended to all 77 counties. Nonessential businesses like hair salons and gyms are now ordered to remain closed through the entire month of April.

“These next three weeks are gonna be critical in Oklahoma,” said Stitt.

Also extended, the governor’s “Safer-At-Home" order.

“For all Oklahomans 65 and older or those who have a compromised immune system,” said Stitt.

“Safer-At-Home" is different than “Stay-At-Home" orders in place in both Norman and Oklahoma City.

These require all residents to stay home with the exception of running essential errands, like going to the grocery store or pharmacy.

The governor, saying these orders are unrealistic, told Oklahomans instead to use personal responsibility.

“In my opinion, I cannot shut things down and bunker in place,” said Stitt.

The press conference became heated when reporters pressed the governor about why his orders weren’t more strict.

“I’ve answered that four times, so next question. As governor, I can’t wave a magic wand and make this thing disappear,” he said.

Stitt says Oklahoma’s peak is yet to come, expecting that in mid-April.

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
