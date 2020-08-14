Oklahoma Health Commissioner issues ‘Safer in Oklahoma’ Health Advisory

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new statewide health advisory called ‘Safer in Oklahoma’ has been issued to strengthen the state’s commitment to combating COVID-19.

Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye, M.D., announced ‘Safer in Oklahoma’ on Thursday.

‘Safer in Oklahoma’ reinforces public health precautions and includes the following recommendations:

• Increased public and private testing capacity and more tests with a turnaround time of 48 hours or less;

• An enhanced data collection system;

• Mask recommendations for people 11 and older, for populations in communal living facilities;

• Mask and table distancing guidelines for restaurants when the county is in elevated (red or orange) alert levels;

• A mask policy for travelers entering Oklahoma from areas with high levels of community spread;

• A limit to indoor gatherings;

• Recommended weekly testing for all staff at long-term care facilities.

“Oklahoma continues to work aggressively to combat COVID-19 in each of our communities, through both personal and socially responsible actions,” Frye said. “While we are encouraged to see our case numbers continue to trend down and our hospitalization numbers on the decline, I want to caution that now is not the time to ease up on our efforts. While many efforts are inconveniences now, actions like face mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing are key to stopping the spread of the virus.”

Click here for the full ‘Safer in Oklahoma’ Health Advisory.

Oklahoma has had 46,103 confirmed positive cases and 638 deaths due to COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 705 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 11 new deaths. There are currently 6,810 active COVID-19 cases in the state, and there have been 38,655 COVID-19 recoveries since March.

Click here for more information about COVID-19 in Oklahoma, including information on contact tracing.

