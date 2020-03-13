Oklahoma hospitals to temporarily restrict some visitors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As healthcare officials across Oklahoma closely monitor the spread of novel coronavirus, hospitals and clinics across the state are taking additional steps to protect the health of patients and the community.

“Hospitals understand the desire of patients, as well as their families and loved ones, to be together during illness or hospitalization, but recognize the hospital’s responsibility to keep everyone safe.

Therefore, visitors may see restricted visitation policies at Oklahoma hospitals, outpatient centers and physician clinics,” a release by the Oklahoma Hospital Association.

Officials say people who are experiencing symptoms like fever, coughing, runny nose, and sneezing should not visit hospitalized patients.

For a limited time, people may see certain visitor restriction policies at Oklahoma hospitals. Officials say this could include limiting the number of visitors per patient, restricting the number of entry points into the facility, and a brief screening for all visitors.

Families and friends are also asked to restrict the number of people that accompany patients to outpatient and physician appointments to one person per patient, per appointment.