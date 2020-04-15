Oklahoma House Dems call upon Gov. Stitt to give grocery store workers first responder status, benefits

Garrett Ward sprays disinfectant on a conveyor belt between checking out shoppers behind a plexiglass panel at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Overland Park, Kan. From South Africa to Italy to the U.S., grocery workers — many in low-wage jobs — are manning the front lines amid worldwide lockdowns, their work deemed essential to keep food and critical goods flowing. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Democratic members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives are calling upon Gov. Kevin Stitt to bestow first responder status upon grocery store workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House Democratic Caucus sent a letter to Stitt Wednesday, calling upon the governor to extend first responder or emergency personnel status to grocery store workers who they described in the letter as “front-line essential workers.”

“Designating these workers as extending first responders or emergency personnel would allow them access to government services critically important to our state’s response to COVID-19 and recognition for the vital role they play during the crisis,” the letter states.

Temporary first responder or emergency personnel designation would provide the following funding to grocery store workers:

Two weeks paid leave

Free childcare

Medical testing for the coronavirus should it be needed

Treatment for coronavirus should it be needed

Greater access to personal protective equipment (PPE)

“If there were ever a time when Oklahomans need to band together for the benefits of everyone, now is that time. As elected officials, our first priority is to keep communities healthy and safe, and our essential workers deserve strong protections like those mentioned above to perform these vital jobs. We are asking you to do just that,” the letter states.

The letter asserts that “many major corporations” are not strengthening their policies for workers during the pandemic.

“Oklahoma can—and should—be an example of how we serve our communities by working together to protect those who need it most,” House Democrats said in the letter.

Democrats then cited Texas’ recognition of grocery store workers during the coronavirus crisis.

“In Texas, extended benefits are available to them to continue serving their communities without having to choose between their health, the community’s health and their own paycheck,” the letter states.

Democrats called for courageous leadership to protect Oklahomans.

“Designating these workers as temporary first responders or emergency personnel not only helps the employee, it helps protect Oklahoma,” Democrats said in the letter.

Because food is an essential need of every Oklahoman, grocery store workers are bearing the brunt of the state’s economy, Democrats said.

“These individuals, regardless of personal safety, have put the state economy on their backs and have ensured that Oklahoma’s food supply chain stays intact. Now it’s time for us to do our part to protect them, their families and our communities,” Democratic Caucus members said in the letter.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1000 recently joined Oklahoma’s faith community in asking that grocery store workers be deemed as first responders during the coronavirus pandemic, and provided certain benefits.

