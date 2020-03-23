Breaking News
Oklahoma Coronavirus hotline number

Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association: All tribal members have closed casinos

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association confirmed on Monday that all of its tribal members have closed their casinos temporarily.

Although they are independent sovereign nations, each tribe is united under the common purpose of preserving the public health.

“Nothing is of greater importance to the Tribes than the health and well-being of the citizens of their Nations and the citizens of Oklahoma. We always want to be good neighbors, and to lead by positive example. In making the decision to temporarily suspend our gaming operations, we are hopeful that we will have a positive impact on the health of Oklahomans,” said OIGA Chairman Matthew L. Morgan.

Each tribal nation has drafted its own COVID-19 response plans and protocols.

