Oklahoma lawmakers open tabs at local restaurants to help families in need

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – As non-essential businesses are being ordered to close their doors, many Oklahomans are uncertain about their futures.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that unemployment claims are climbing in the state.

Now, a group of lawmakers say they are hoping to provide a little bit of normalcy for some Oklahomans in need.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma Sen. Adam Pugh announced that he has teamed up with a few state representatives to support local businesses and citizens who may have lost their jobs.

“We know that businesses and people are hurting and scared. This is a small way for us to give back to help our citizens who may have lost their jobs while supporting local businesses trying to adjust to these difficult times,” Pugh posted on Facebook.

In the post, he says Rep. Ryan Martinez, Rep. Lewis Moore, Rep. Mike Osburn and himself have opened tabs at Othello’s in Edmond, Hidalgo’s in Edmond, and Farmstead Cafe in Luther.

“These restaurants will continue to offer curbside service and maintain the social distance protocol. If you are in need of food, let us be there for you. Support these businesses at their curbside service as you feel comfortable and tell them to put it on our tab,” the post read.

At this point, some citizens have offered to add to the tab at the restaurants to help other Oklahomans in need.