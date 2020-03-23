Breaking News
Oklahoma man donates $25,000 worth of masks to local doctors, nurses

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) - A Midwest City man is donating thousands of dollars in medical equipment to help Oklahoma doctors and nurses fight the spread of COVID-19.

Dave Stupka says he bought 20 cases of N95 face masks years ago at a Salvation Army Construction Supply Auction.

He says he had used one case on construction projects and almost forgot he had them until a friend’s wife asked for medical supply donations.

He got them out of his garage and donated them to INTEGRIS Health. 

The lot of masks could have been sold online for over $25,000.

For more information on making donations, visit the INTEGRIS website.

