Oklahoma medical experts answer viewer questions about coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although health experts across the globe are keeping a close eye on the spread of the novel coronavirus, officials say there are still a lot of things that they are learning about the new virus.

On Tuesday, health experts from OU Medicine held a news conference to discuss various aspects of the virus and answer some questions regarding COVID-19.

Can you have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time?

“I could find two studies on that, both from China. The first study encompassed only 30 patients and had 30 controls. In that study, over about 20 to 30 percent of patients who had COVID also had one form of influenza of another, either Influenza A or Influenza B. So in that small study, you could see co-infection.

Last week, there was just published a larger study of patients with pneumonia caused by COVID. In that study, only one of about 170 individuals who were tested for both influenza and COVID also had Influenza A. So my counsel would be, it is possible that you could have both infections at the same time. The big difference is we have drugs that can treat influenza. So you need to know if it’s influenza and you can get treated for influenza. If your symptoms go away and they don’t come back, you’re good,” said Dr. Douglas Drevets, MD, Chief of Infectious Diseases, OU Medicine.

Does the pneumonia shot have any reaction on the virus?

“If you’ve had the pneumonia shot and you’ve had a good response to that vaccine, it will not change your ability to get infected by COVID. In fact, it probably will not prevent you from getting COVID pneumonia if that’s where things were going for you. That said, it might prevent you from getting a secondary infection by the bacteria against which the vaccine works on top of the COVID. So there is some value in making sure that you are up-to-date on your vaccines,” Dr. Drevets said.

Is smoking a factor with COVID-19?

“Lung disease is a risk factor for COVID. If you stop smoking now or stop vaping now, you can, in fact, improve to some degree the host offenses in your lungs fairly rapidly. So always a good time to stop,” said Dr. Drevets.

Will COVID-19 go away once the weather warms up?

“We can speculate. One of the reasons why we tend to see the increase in infections, whether it’s influenza or any other accute respiratory infections including coronavirus infections, during the winter is because of what we’ve been talking about with social distancing. People come together for holidays, they’re inside, the weather’s terrible, and the ventilation isn’t great. And that provides opportunities for accute respiratory tract infections to spread among people. During the summer when the weather’s nice, people are outside, there’s more social distancing and it is more difficult to spread those infections outside.

One of the things that makes it a little bit more difficult to know exactly what will happen with this virus is, what has been said, there is essentially no levels of population immunity. So because so many more people are susceptible to infection, then there could be underlying transmission during the summer and fall months that we wouldn’t see with some of the previous infections,” said Aaron Wendelboe, Ph.D., Epidemiologist, OU Hudson College of Public Health.

What is the state of the COVID-19 testing in Oklahoma?

“We’ve been told that those tests will be made available quickly. The state health department has done some testing, but there’s no local testing option, private lab testing in the state currently. We’ve identified private labs across the region that we can use in addition to the state, but we are in regular contact with city-county health and state health department,” said Chuck Spicer, FACHE, OU Medicine, Inc. President and CEO.

“It’s a very fluid situation. Everybody’s trying. I know that the state’s pushing hard and that providers are working together to how we can approach this with some level of consistency.”

How important is testing?

“It’s hard to give you the right adjective without sounding trite. It is very important to get testing, that we have the ability to test large numbers of people. What we’re doing now in terms of limiting testing is largely because we don’t have enough tests. Now that’s not a surprise to anyone in this room and we hope that much of these guidelines and much of our guidance will evolve over time. So we’re really trying to prioritize testing for the people that really, and by we I mean the medical community, that we really have to know if they have COVID or if it’s influenza or bacterial pneumonia or something else.

So what we do in the hospital situation is we try to rule out other diseases and then select out the individuals who we have to urgently know if it’s COVID for infection prevention reasons or to do other things. So it’s quite important and I’m not the first one to have made that observation,” said Dr. Drevets.

“It’s our reality, you see the numbers. You can see how many tests are available in other countries. Going back to what we showed earlier, we have to make decisions now in the absence of that data. With the public awareness campaign, that’s why we really hope that those listening and your viewer communities listen to what we’re advocating today. We’re advocating this in the current situation with the best information that we have and we would urge people not to wait for testing both on the individual circumstance that we discussed earlier, but as Oklahomans. The best thing we can do now is stop the spread and intervene quickly,” said Jason Sanders, M.D., OU Health Sciences Center Senior Vice President and Provost.

KFOR asked Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Gary Cox about the number of tests the state currently has.

Cox says that although the state only has 350 test kits at the moment, they are working to get more test kits.

“We order the maximum amount of test kits every day,” Cox said. However, he says there has been an issue when it comes to manufacturing enough of the kits to go around to all the states.

He says that he expects to receive more tests soon.

What do you say to people who want to go out to bars and restaurants?

“So my recommendation for folks who still want to go into crowded venues would be that they need to think about what the downstream consequences of this is. What would they do if four or five days after they went into a crowded place, what are they going to do if they come down with fever, chills, and a dry cough? What are they going to do if they are in a high-risk group and they get sick? What are they going to do if they can’t go to work for the next two weeks after they get sick?

As Americans, we value our freedoms and our personal independence and, in a sense, these things need to be thought through very carefully because we are a free people and we are a free country. The best advice I can give them is to think through the consequences of your decisions. And we see that everyday in people who, for example, decide to start smoking or who decide, ‘I’m not gonna take my medicines today for my diabetes and my high blood pressure.’ That’s a bad decision, but my role is to give advice and so I would just urge people to think through the consequences. Think them through thoroughly and my advice would be to follow what folks you trust are doing. I hope that we have gained your trust and we are doing what we think needs to be done. You heard about the measures that the OU Enterprise is taking to carry on business, but also to limit exposures in the workplace. I think that’s a good place to start,” said Dr. Drevets.

“People are generally very terrible at assessing their own risk and with regard to this epidemic, we can see that there are 10 reported cases in Oklahoma so people may be tempted to think that this situation here is not that bad, only to realize that those numbers reflect essentially five to seven days out of date because the reported cases are just that. They’re reported and they’re known. They’re not the time they’re diagnosed, they’re not the time that their transmission was happening. All of that was happening days before and so people have a tendency to look at the numbers today and think that that’s their risk today. But it doesn’t reflect what is actually happening in the community right now,” said Aaron Wendelboe, Ph.D., Epidemiologist, OU Hudson College of Public Health.

“Understand that 80 percent of people have mild symptoms and children have virtually no symptoms but are carrying the virus and can spread it. So this is a circumstance where that piece of news is deceptive and we need to be aware, particularly in the face of the fact that we have very limited testing capability, that we don’t really know how widespread this is right now. And I think we have a social responsibility to each other. No one wants to be the person who goes out to socialize in a crowded area and then potentially be in contact with a high-risk person and transmit that to them and affect their lives. It’s really, really important for us to be socially conscious,” said Morris Gessouroun, MD, Chair of Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital.

Is it possible to get COVID-19 more than once?

“The shorter answer is we don’t know. It’s a brand new infection that was first identified probably in December, perhaps earlier than that. And we won’t know these answers until folks who have had documented infections, you know, we have time to follow them and see what happens,” said Dr. Drevets.