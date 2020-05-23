Oklahoma Muslims to celebrate Ramadan’s end while taking coronavirus precautions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Muslims in Oklahoma will celebrate the end of Ramadan this weekend, but will do so in a way that protects celebrants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ramadan is the month on the Islamic lunar calendar during which Muslims abstain from food, drink and other sensual pleasures from break of dawn to sunset,” a CAIR Oklahoma news release states.

Eid ul-Fitr (EED-al-FITTER), the holiday marking the end of Ramadan, will be on or about Sunday, May 24, according to the news release.

Muslims customarily offer public prayers, exchange social visits and seek to strengthen family and community bonds during Eid ul-Fitr, which translates to “feast of fast breaking”.

Muslim communities have also held multicultural bazaars and family activities following communal prayers on Eid ul-Fitr. However, Oklahoma Muslim communities are not hosting such events this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local mosques and Islamic organizations will instead host online celebrations.

“This has been a Ramadan like never before, one where many Muslims worshiped in solitude. Now, as the month ends and we look forward to Eid, it too will be a unique experience. We pray the Muslim community stays safe and healthy during the holiday and enjoys their time while abiding by local restrictions,” said Adam Soltani, Executive Director of CAIR Oklahoma said in a statement.

Muslims greet each other by saying “Eid mubarak” (EED-moo-BAR-ak), meaning “blessed Eid,” and “taqabbalallah ta’atakum,” meaning “may God accept your deeds,” during the holiday, according to the news release.

