TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma National Guard helped out Thursday with the effort to test Oklahomans for COVID-19.

Guard members in Tulsa loaded COVID-19 tests from a testing site.

The tests were transported to Oklahoma State University where they will be tested in a laboratory.

The Oklahoma National Guard shared the following photos on their Facebook page of Guard members loading the tests:

