Oklahoma Natural Gas temporarily suspending disconnects due to nonpayment amid COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Natural Gas is temporarily suspending disconnects due to nonpayment “in order to lessen any financial hardship the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our customers.”

Disconnects due to nonpayment will be suspended through April 15.

ONG says there are a variety of options to make payments or set up alternative payment plans.

ONG is also taking precautionary measures to protect employees, which includes asking customers additional questions before technicians are dispatched to their homes or businesses. Customers may experience delays due to this process.

The Share The Warmth program also provides energy assistance to those whose immediate financial resources simply cannot cover their home-heating expenses.

If you are facing financial difficulties, you are asked to contact ONG through the self-service phone system or with customer service representatives at 800-664-5463.

If you lose gas service or have an emergency, you can report it to ONG by calling 800-458-4251 any time.

ONG has set up a dedicated website where you can find the latest updates to the company’s actions related to COVID-19.