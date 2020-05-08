Oklahoma nurse contracts COVID-19 while fighting on frontlines in NYC

NEW YORK (KFOR) – An Oklahoma nurse fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines in New York City says he too became ill after contracting the virus.

Joshua Reed tells KFOR he always knew getting sick was a possibility, but he didn’t expect the hospital he was working for to immediately cancel his contract.

When he first spoke with KFOR last month, he had a feeling he was already sick.

“Right now I’ve got a little congestion. Over the last couple of days, I’ve had a little sinus something hit me. I was trying to figure out if I caught the COVID virus or not. My anxiety was kicking in a little bit,” said Reed in April.

It turns out his gut feeling was right. Just days later, his test results came back positive.

“I thought that it was just sinuses. It kind of hit me the same way. I do remember spending a day in bed in the hotel covered up in the blanket thinking, ‘Man, it’s kind of cold in here,’” said Reed.

Reed says he immediately left work at Mount Sinai Hospital to quarantine. He says he was told as soon as he was symptom-free, he would be able to return, but he says that’s not what happened.

“They cancelled everything and said go home,” said Reed.

Reed claims just a day before he was scheduled to go back to work, the hospital called, telling him he would be no longer needed without any other explanation.

“They chose to treat us like we were replaceable the minute that we got the virus, and they never had any second thoughts about replacing us,” said Reed.

He was scheduled to work until the end of May, but now, back he’s in Oklahoma.

Reed says he’s left feeling bitter about his time caring for patients in a different state.

“I’m glad that I was able to kick the virus. If I was to go up there and potentially die from this virus for helping out, that would have been extremely difficult for my family to handle, but it was what we were willing to risk. I just wish that maybe the hospital would’ve appreciated that a little bit more,” said Reed.

KFOR reached out to Mount Sinai hospital for comment. They say they are still looking into the matter.

