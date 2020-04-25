Oklahoma nurse fighting on NYC frontlines urging Oklahoma to stay home

NEW YORK (KFOR) – As Oklahoma nears its April 30TH COVID-19 peak, one Oklahoma man fighting on the frontlines in New York City has a stark warning for those at home.

“This virus is not done,” said Josh Reed, an Oklahoma nurse.

Reed is at the end of his third week of working at a NYC hospital. He says it’s still extremely difficult.

“People are still dying left and right,” said Reed.

He says his patients are struggling to survive as 1,400 miles away, Oklahoma businesses are opening their doors.

“It’s probably a big mistake,” said Reed.

He posted a video to his Facebook last week, pleading with his followers to stay home.

“People are getting to the end of their ropes. Listen. This is legit,” he said.

He says his warnings come from first-hand experience.

“I have never seen anything like this. I have never seen anybody starved for oxygen the way these people are starving for oxygen,” said Reed.

In New York City, almost 11,000 people have died from COVID-19. In Oklahoma, that number is much lower, with 188 deaths, but Reed says the difference in numbers shouldn’t be an excuse to let your guard down.

“All you have to decide is ‘Hey, is getting out of the house… is that worth the life of your kid? Is that worth your life?…If you want to go out in the middle of the corona, come up to New York and we’ll find you something to do,” said Reed.

Reed will be in New York City until the end of May when his contract is up. He says the governor’s decision to reopen the state will not stop him from urging others to stay indoors.

